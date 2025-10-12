Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira are on the same page. Oliveira reaffirmed his desire to fight Holloway after submitting Mateusz Gamrot on Saturday. Holloway accepted the callout shortly after UFC Fight Night, and he doesn't want to wait longer than necessary.

Heading into Saturday's card, Oliveira told CBS Sports that he wanted a BMF title fight with Holloway next. Holloway responded after "Do Bronx" doubled down on his demand.

"I'm interested," Holloway said on a Kick live stream. "Why wouldn't I be?

"We've been talking about this fight. Me and him have a history. He's blaming it on some type of injury. I guess we get to figure it out now."

Holloway proposed fighting in March, according to Uncrowned, calling the timeline "very possible." The former UFC featherweight champion and reigning ceremonial BMF titleholder isn't keen to wait until June's planned White House card, but he can't promise a return date yet. Holloway is still recovering from a hand injury suffered in a victorious effort against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in July. Holloway isn't medically cleared yet and is only doing strength and conditioning.

Oliveira agreed to Holloway's potential terms during Saturday's post-fight press conference.

"It can be at his house. If it's not in Brazil, it can be anywhere in the world..." Oliveira said through a Portuguese interpreter. "[March] is perfect. It's a perfect fight."

Holloway and Oliveira previously fought in 2015, before either became UFC champion. The fight reached an unusual conclusion with Oliveira suffering an esophageal injury 69 seconds into their Fight Night main event.