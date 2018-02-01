Max Holloway: UFC weight-cutting could force move up to lightweight division

Currently on a 12-fight winning streak in the UFC, featherweight champion Max "Blessed" Holloway is one of the hottest fighters in the world at the moment as he's torn his way through his division. Now the featherweight champion is beginning to wonder just how long he'll be able to stay at the weight class he has dominated.

During a recent appearance on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Holloway cited the rigorous weight-cutting restrictions involved with the events as a reason he may soon have to say goodbye to the 145-pound featherweight division and hello one division above to the lightweights that compete at 155 pounds.

"If they change a few things around, I'm probably not going to be able to make 145. If it happens, it happens. If UFC keeps making new rules, I most definitely might have to step up. There ain't no denying it," Holloway said. "Everybody is talking about being champs and this and that. I'm a champion in my mindset. I've told you before, I've [got] nothing but time on my side. Man, you might see me with two of these gold belts. Who knows? I'm trying to be a legend."

In regards to the statement Holloway made about potentially carrying two gold belts around if he has to make the move, this was also an idea he teased on Twitter a few days ago by showing off a picture of himself seated between two titles at a UFC press conference.

Holloway (19-3) is coming off an effort leading many to call for him to be named Fighter of the Year. Sure, he fought only one man, but that just happened to be one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history in former featherweight champion Jose Aldo. Last June at UFC 212, Holloway unified the featherweight titles with a third-round TKO win over Aldo. He was scheduled for face Frankie Edgar at UFC 218 in December 2017, but when Edgar pulled from the bout due to injury, Aldo stepped in to face Holloway once again. It was the same result the second time around with "Blessed" once again coming away victorious with a TKO in Round 3.

The featherweight champion and Edgar are scheduled to finally have their matchup on March 3 at UFC 222 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Especially since fighters have been required to weigh-in upon arrival in addition to the regularly scheduled weigh-in, competitors have expressed their displeasure with the system. Holloway is someone who barely makes the 145-pound limit as it is -- something that he readily admits -- so it's easy to understand a move up one division could just be easier in the end.

Should that happen, though, it would not be the worst thing in the world. With names in the lightweight division such as Khabib Nurmagomedov, Tony Ferguson, Eddie Alvarez and, especially, a potentially returning Conor McGregor, the addition of Holloway would only add to the excitement of the UFC lightweight division.