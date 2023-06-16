The UFC is globetrotting with a trio of new Fight Night main events. UFC president Dana White announced Max Holloway vs. "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung for Singapore this summer, plus headliners for Nashville and Paris cards on Thursday night.

White took to social media to confirm three new fights. Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov headlines UFC's return to Nashville on Aug. 5, Holloway vs. Zombie leads UFC in Singapore on Aug. 26, and Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac tops the promotion's return to Paris on Sept. 2.

Holloway vs. Korean Zombie is an all-action dream fight a few years past its prime. Holloway is locked out of the featherweight title scene after three losses to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski, but recent wins over Arnold Allen and Yair Rodriguez keep him at the top of the pack. Korean Zombie is coming off his own loss to Volkanovski, but went 3-1 in the fights preceding it.

Sandhagen has been touted by many as a future world champion. He fell short in big moments but looks renewed following consecutive wins over Marlon Vera and Song Yadong. He draws Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov who boasts an undefeated record. At 16-0, Umar Nuragmedov hasn't lost a single round in four UFC appearances.

Gane returns home to Paris following a terrible performance in a vacant UFC heavyweight championship tilt with Jon Jones. Gane headlined UFC's debut in Paris last year and defeated Tai Tuivasa in one of the most exciting fights of 2022. Standing across from him is Spivac, a prolific finisher coming off three consecutive stoppages.