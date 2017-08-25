Mayweather vs. McGregor fight stream: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor was, as Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe puts it, born through social media. So when the two combatants finally square off on Saturday night in Las Vegas, of course fans who have cut the cord from cable will be able to watch all the action.

Showtime PPV is obviously the easiest way to order the fight. You can purchase it through your local cable provider on your TV box. But if you're planning on watching the fight through a stream, here's how you can do that.

Mayweather vs. McGregor viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Time: 6 p.m. ET (prelims) | 9 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

TV: Order Mayweather vs. McGregor on Showtime PPV

Stream it: Showtime PPV online | Showtime PPV app | PlayStation 4 | Sling TV | UFC.TV

Prelims: Fox | Fox Sports Go

If you stream the fight through UFC.TV, you will be able to watch the fight on a litany of devices including: XBOX One, XBOX 360, Amazon Fire TV, iPhone and iPod Touch, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV and Sony TVs with Android TV.