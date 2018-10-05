McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov odds, picks: Top-rated expert reveals predictions for UFC 229

Conor McGregor moves the needle more than any fighter in UFC history, so his return to the octagon Saturday to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 is one of the most anticipated fights in years. McGregor fights have been responsible for four of the six most-bought pay-per-views in UFC history, and millions of eyeballs will be on the main event. The latest McGregor vs. Khabib odds have McGregor as a +140 underdog in his first MMA fight in nearly two years. Before you make any McGregor vs. Khabib picks, you'll want to hear what combat sports expert Brian Campbell has to say about the UFC 229 odds.

Entering the fight at 21-3, but without having entered the octagon since November 2016, McGregor is undoubtedly a wild card Saturday night. Known for his enormous power after ending 18 of his career victories with striking knockouts or TKOs, McGregor is an even more refined striker now after his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather last year. He'll be looking to stop the fight early having only gone the distance twice in his MMA career and only once in a five-round match.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Nurmagomedov (26-0) will be looking to get into the clinch to take advantage of his judo background before taking the fight to the ground to utilize his superior wrestling skills.

A versatile fighter, Nurmagomedov has won 10 of his fights via decision, eight by submission and eight by KO or TKO, though primarily via the ground-and-pound. So expect the fight to be decided by who can actually dictate the style of the match.

