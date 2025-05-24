UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has a knack for scaring UFC fans and matchmakers. Dvalishili struck again 15 days before his scheduled title defense against Sean O'Malley at UFC 316, claiming he broke his toe.

On Friday, Dvalishvili reposted an Instagram story he recorded. The video shows Dvalishvili's right pinkie toe terribly swollen. A similar injury spurred Conor McGregor to pull out of last year's UFC International Fight Week headliner with Michael Chandler.

"Why did you break my toe, my friend," Dvalishvili asked his training partner.

"That was you," his teammate replied. "You kicked me in the head and broke your toe. That's your fault!"

Dvalishvili was jovial as others examined his toe. He joked that he'd cut it off, but did not suggest pulling out of his June 7 fight.

Before his title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov, Dvalishvili had numerous stitches on his right shin. It was revealed after the fight that Dvalishvili was dealing with a severe staph infection and back injury heading into the fight. The infection was severe enough that Dvalishvili's coach, John Wood, considered pulling him from the Nurmagomedov fight, per MMA Fighting.

Earlier this month, the MMA world begged Dvalishvili to stop after a video emerged online of the bantamweight champion doing pull-ups off a cliff. Dvalishvili has become an amusing headache for UFC CEO Dana White with his dangerous stunts, publicizing of injuries, and altercations with fans.

UFC 316 takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Dvalishvili vs. O'Malley 2 headlines the card with UFC women's bantamweight champion Julianna Pena vs. Kayla Harrison as chief support.