Michael Chandler and Patricio Pitbull are two of Bellator MMA's most accomplished fighters. Their 2019 fight was one of Bellator's most heated, high-profile rivalries. The two will compete on the same card at UFC 314 in April against different opponents. Fans might be drawn to a Chandler vs. Pitbull sequel, but Chandler prefers to let their rivalry rest with the defunct promotion.

"I'm not interested in relitigating anything," Chandler told CBS Sports ahead of the April 12 pay-per-view in Miami. "I'm not a guy who tries to get anything back. I'm not the type of guy who likes to have any animosity."

Pitbull has lingering issues with Chandler after knocking him out to win the Bellator lightweight title. The legendary Bellator champion called Chandler his "son," telling MMA Fighting last month that he'll always desire beating Chandler despite respecting him.

Chandler chalks up their bad blood to miscommunication. Chandler previously defeated Patricio's brother, Patricky Pitbull, twice, most notably knocking Patricky out to win the vacant Bellator lightweight title. Chandler's success against Patricky was a narrative tool leading to Chandler vs. Patricio. Chandler believes the family narrative spun out of control due to poor language interpretation.

"I knocked his brother out pretty bad. I think there was a miscommunication with the language barrier," Chandler said. "I said something about family because of his brother. I think he interpreted that as mom, brother, wife, sister, brother, kids. I think it got blown out of proportion to be honest with you."

Check out the full interview with Michael Chandler below.

Chandler and Pitbull currently fight in the lightweight and featherweight divisions, respectively. Chandler is set to fight Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 while Pitbull is set to debut against former interim champion Yair Rodriguez. Chandler intends to warmly welcome Pitbull to the UFC if they cross paths at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

"I wish him the best in the UFC. I want him to come over and do well," Chandler said. "He's a 145er, I'm a 155er. I have no interest in fighting Patricio Pitbull, but it will be interesting to share the same card with him.

"When I do see him, I will shake his hand respectfully. I might even apologize for the miscommunications in the past. Let's let bygones be bygones. You don't need to spend any of your energy on me. Focus on trying to become the UFC featherweight champion."