MMA remains one of the most bizarre sports on the planet for a number of reasons. Most notably, though, some of the craziest injuries tend to happen when combatants are punching and kicking with partially covered four-ounce gloves.

The latest bits of these injuries comes to us from Cage Fury Fighting Championships. Khetag Pilev faced Devin Goodale and between the second and third rounds, Pilev and his corner seemed to notice something was wrong. That something was that his right ring finger was missing. Yes, a person seemed to misplace one of his own fingers.

Warning: the image is graphic in nature.

It's still unclear as to how the finger became dislodged from its socket, as Goodale noted he didn't remember it coming off at all. Goodale was declared the winner by TKO after this incident. CM Punk, who was calling the event for Fight Pass, couldn't believe what took place either.

"I don't understand exactly what happened," Punk said. "We're not gonna replay it for you, ladies and gentlemen, but it wasn't a compound fracture. It wasn't a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It's gone. It fell off, ripped off."

CFFC president Rob Haydak later said on the broadcast that Pilev's finger was found inside his glove and he was transported to the hospital to have it reattached.