Mixed martial arts fighter Ciryl Gane's apartment was robbed while he was fighting a heavyweight event at UFC Paris this past weekend. Although he defeated Serghei Spivak via TKO in the second round, Gane lost about €150,000 in goods that night, according to Le Parisien, which is around $162,000 in American dollars.

Police were reportedly called to the apartment at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning. His home is in Nogent-sur-Marne, about a 20 minute drive to Paris.

The thieves gained entry by forcing open the front door and took a lot of jewelry, including a Rolex. There is a chance Gane could get his jewelry back because of clues found at the scene of the crime. Surveillance footage is being examined by the police to try to identify the thieves. No more details have been shared yet.

Le Parisien noted thieves have commonly used the tactic of entering professional soccer players' homes while they are away. A source close to the case told the newspaper the thieves could've done some scouting, or even that someone from Gane's entourage could've helped them.

Gane is not the only athlete to be targeted in Paris this summer, but he was fortunate to not be home at the moment of the crime. Italy and PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was attacked during a burglary at his home in July.