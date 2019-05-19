MMA legend, former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

UFC has added yet another former world champion to its 2019 Hall of Fame class as former light heavyweight king "Suga" Rashad Evans was announced during the broadcast of Saturday's UFC Fight Night card in Rochester, New York.

A native of nearby Niagara Falls, Evans (19-8-1) will join the previously announced Michael Bisping and Rich Franklin during the July 5 ceremony in Las Vegas during International Fight Week on the eve of UFC 239.

The 39-year-old Evans retired last June following a first-round knockout loss to Anthony Smith that saw the former Michigan State wrestling standout close his career with five straight defeats.

In his prime, Evans brought an explosive mix of quick hands and one-punch power to his wrestling base. Three years after winning "The Ultimate Fighter" Season 2 heavyweight tournament in 2005, Evans stopped Forrest Griffin at UFC 92 to capture the 205-pound championship.

Although Evans never defended the title and lost it to Lyoto Machida six months later, he became one of the biggest stars in the sport thanks to pay-per-view headlining roles in victories over Chuck Liddell and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.