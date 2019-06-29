MMA main event fight declared No Contest because of the amount of blood on the canvas
The Cage Warriors 106 main event between Ross Houston and Nicolas Dalby was a particularly bloody affair
Part of the appeal (and terror) of mixed martial arts is the amount of things can happen to hurt or injure an opponent. At its core, MMA is bloodsport, with fans hoping to see fighters batter and bloody one another for entertainment purposes. Well, fans in Ireland got just that on Saturday night at Cage Warriors 106.
Not only was the main event between Ross Houston and Nicolas Dalby expected to be a banger, but the card itself was loaded with six (!) title fights. Houston and Dalby capped off the night with an absolute smoke show for the welterweight title.
But once the fight reached the third round, both men were a bloody mess. So much so that referee Marc Goddard called time during the fight to check the surface of the canvas because both men were slipping and sliding around the cage and couldn't get proper footing. After a quick check, Goddard declared the fight a No Contest because the surface was too slippery.
Both men walk away with their belts (Dalby was the interim welterweight champion) and feeling a bit woozy to say the least. It's hard to know for sure if this kind of result has ever happened in MMA, but suffice to say it is unique. Hopefully these two get to run back that fight and give fans another bloody beatdown.
