The UFC is looking to book a heavyweight unification bout between champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane for UFC 270 on Jan. 22. The event does not yet have a confirmed location or venue, but Ngannou's manager confirmed to ESPN that the two fighters have agreed to the date.

Ngannou vs. Gane will put an end to a complicated and controversial situation in the heavyweight title picture. Ngannou won the title in March with a knockout of Stipe Miocic. Three months later, the UFC booked Gane against Derrick Lewis in an interim title fight that took place Aug. 7. The situation left Ngannou frustrated with the UFC after he'd asked to fight one month later than the UFC's proposed summer dates and the UFC responded by booking an interim title bout and UFC president Dana White suggesting that Ngannou wasn't interested in defending his championship.

This led to a very public spat between Ngannou's management and White. All that has now been set aside and the focus turns to Ngannou and Gane meeting in a clash of talented strikers with Ngannou's power pitted against Gane's high-level technique.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

Ngannou is riding a five-fight winning streak after losing his first title shot against Miocic and dropping a decision against Lewis in a historically bad fight. All five of his wins during his current run have come via knockout and all in less than six minutes of cage time.

Gane is 10-0 as a professional. He won the TKO championship in his first professional fight and debuted in the UFC in his fourth outing. He has made easy work out of everyone he has faced in the Octagon, including methodically picking Lewis apart before scoring a third-round TKO.

News and notes