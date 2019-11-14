MMA news, rumors: Bellator vs. RIZIN matchups coming together for December, Frankie Edgar's debut at 135

Bellator's trip to Japan for a pair of cards themed around Bellator vs. RIZIN matchups is starting to come together. The cards -- Bellator: Japan and RIZIN 20 -- take place Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, respectively, and look to showcase top talent from each promotion in a series of showdowns.

Unfortunately, one star who has proven his worth in both the RIZIN ring and Bellator cage has been taken out of action for the Dec. 31 RIZIN 20 card. RIZIN and Bellator bantamweight champ Kyoji Horiguchi (28-3) was scheduled to rematch Kai Asakura, who knocked him out in just 67 seconds in a non-title fight at RIZN 18 in August. This time around, Horiguchi's belt was set to be on the line. Unfortunately, an ACL tear and meniscus injury to the champ has forced him out of action for up to 10 months.

According to a RIZIN press release, Horiguchi has requested to relinquish his championship as a result of the anticipated layoff.

In more positive news for the cards, Bellator welterweight contender Lorenz Larkin (21-7) will look to build on his win over Andrey Koreshkov in October when he faces Keita Nakamura (34-10-2) at Bellator: Japan. Larkin ran his winning streak to three with the win over Koreshkov and is closing in fast on a championship opportunity. Nakamura will be fighting for the first time since being released from the UFC after trading wins and losses over an eight-fight run in the Octagon.

Undefeated Bellator bantamweight Patrick Mix (12-0) will compete at RIZIN 20 when he faces off with RIZIN's Yuki Motoya (23-7). Mix has scored a pair of first-round submissions since joining Bellator while Motoya is riding a two-fight losing skid in the RIZIN ring.

Both cards are expected to have many more bouts announced in the coming days.

