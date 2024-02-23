The UFC returns to Mexico City on Saturday for the first time in more than four years for a loaded UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 card that features former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno taking on recent title challenger Brandon Royval. Their five-round showdown tops the main UFC fight card starting at 10 p.m. ET from Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The last time the UFC visited Mexico City was in September 2019 for a Fight Night that saw its main event between Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez declared a no-contest 15 seconds into the first round because of an accidental foul. On Saturday, the winner between the top-ranked Moreno and No. 3-ranked Royval will become the frontrunner to face champion Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight belt.

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Royval 2 preview

The main event Saturday is a rematch from November 2020 that left a sour taste for both fighters, particularly Royval. The flyweight contenders engaged in a nonstop battle that saw both come close to fight-finishing sequences before the other countered with his own barrage.

Near the end of the first round, Royval suffered a shoulder injury that left him unable to continue and Moreno was awarded the victory via technical knockout. Both fighters have since proven to be among the division's elite.

Moreno (21-7-1) went on to become a two-time champion behind his memorable four-fight rivalry with former champion Deiveson Figueiredo that saw the 30-year-old Mexico native go 2-1-1 and emerge as one of the promotion's most popular champions.

However, both of Moreno's stints as champion have been short-lived. He came out on the short end of a close decision in December against Pantoja, against whom he is now 0-3. Coincidentally, Pantoja's first defense came in a decision victory last December against Royval, who was making his first title-fight appearance.

Royval (15-7) is a former Legacy Fighting Alliance champion whose UFC tenure has been marked by wild fights and fast finishes. The 31-year-old Denver native has gone 5-3 in eight UFC appearances with all but two of those fights decided inside of two rounds.

This profile speaks to his dangerous but volatile style that has proven Royval can defeat any opponent on any given day, but his risk-heavy style also has the potential to backfire. See all of Marley's UFC Fight Night picks here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Claudio Puelles (+180) to spring the upset of Fares Ziam (-220) in a battle of lightweight prospects on the preliminary card.

Puelles (12-3) is a grappling specialist who has seen three of his five UFC wins come by submission. But the prospect saw his five-fight winning streak halted by a stoppage loss to journeyman slugger Dan Hooker in his last appearance.

Ziam (14-4) is a versatile fighter who has seen all four of his UFC victories come by decision. He enters Saturday on a two-fight winning streak following a decision over veteran Jai Herbert last July.

"If Puelles can land takedowns, Ziam could be in trouble. At these odds, I like the value on the underdog," Marley told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Brandon Moreno (-270) vs. Brandon Royval (+220)

Brian Ortega (+135) vs. Yair Rodriguez (-165)

Daniel Zellhuber (-275) vs. Francisco Prado (+225)

Raul Rosas (-260) vs. Ricky Turcios (+210)

Yazmin Jaregui (-530) vs. Sam Hughes (+400)

Raoni Barcelos (-175) vs. Christian Quinonez (+145)

Edgar Chairez (-355) vs. Daniel Lacerda (+280)

Fares Ziam (-220) vs. Claudio Puelles (+180)

Muhammad Naimov (-330) vs. Erik Silva (+285)

Felipe Dos Santos (-295) vs. Victor Altamirano (+240)