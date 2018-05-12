Nate Diaz reportedly involved in incident with Clay Guida, other MMA fighters

Just a week after UFC president Dana White said that he was interested in booking him in a fight with legendary champion Georges St-Pierre, Nate Diaz was involved in an incident and scuffle at another MMA event.

Diaz, who has been out of action since losing a majority decision to Conor McGregor in August 2016, was at a Combate Americas event on Friday night where he and members of his crew were seen shoving and slapping fellow MMA fighters, including UFC veteran Clay Guida.

Here's video of the incident via Fancy Combat. It's unclear exactly what started the fracas in the crowd, but another MMA fighter, Tyler Diamond, claims that Diaz's side started it.

"Nate Diaz just pushed Clay Guida from behind!" Diamond wrote on Twitter. "I ended up in the middle and he slapped me while his little entourage surround me.

"I was talking face to face with Clay, he got pushed and I saw Nate and about 10 other dudes so I stepped up with my arms out trying to de-escalate the situation," Diamond continued, "and Nate then slapped me while one of his groupies rabbit punched me."

Diaz has long been rumored to be making a comeback to UFC, and he went as far as to say on Friday night before the incident that UFC was selling "wolf tickets" to St-Pierre about the fight actually happening.

Guida last fought in UFC in November 2017, scoring a TKO victory over Joe Lauzon.