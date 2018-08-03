Nate Diaz storms off stage after Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight announcement

The UFC held its 25th anniversary quarterly press conference on Friday in Los Angeles leading into the UFC 227 event set to take place this weekend in the Staples Center. Going into the festivities, the assumption was that the sole focus would be on the return of Nate Diaz to the Octagon after over two years away, as he's set to take on Dustin Poirier in the UFC 230 co-main event in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 3. That was until UFC president Dana White revealed the mega-surprise of the afternoon: Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title booked as the main event for UFC 229 on Oct. 6 in Las Vegas.

Well Diaz, the biggest rival of McGregor's career, was none too pleased regarding the lightweight title bout announcement.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Diaz could be seen storming off the stage from the press conference in Los Angeles.

After Diaz vacated the presser, he took to Twitter to proclaim he's seemingly changed his mind about making his long-awaited return.

To add fuel to the fire, Diaz's schedule opponent at UFC 230, Dustin Poirier, also hit the internet to express the similar sentiment of not taking part in the fight. Although, Poirier may have been just playing the part of a troll following the proclamation from Diaz.

Here’s ⁦@DustinPoirier⁩ composing his last tweet. Cracking himself up lol. It had me laughing. pic.twitter.com/xbsIPVsLRS — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 3, 2018

When asked about McGregor during the press conference, Diaz shrugged the subject off, reiterating that he's defeated the Irishman twice already (still believing he should have earned the decision in their UFC 202 bout that resulted in a majority decision). But judging from the reactions here, McGregor still knows how to push Diaz's buttons -- even if he's not in the same building.