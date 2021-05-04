The planned UFC 262 clash between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards will have to wait a little bit longer. Diaz suffered an injury in training camp, forcing the bout to be pushed back to UFC 263 on June 12. The news was initially reported by Yahoo Sports before being confirmed by Edwards on Twitter.

The fight will retain its status as the first non-title fight scheduled for five rounds outside of the main event in UFC history. Details on Diaz's injury have not been released.

Diaz will be fighting for the first time since losing his BMF title fight to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019. Prior to the loss to Masvidal, Diaz picked up a decision win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. Prior to those two 2019 fights, Diaz had been out of the Octagon since his two fights with Conor McGregor in 2016.

Edwards recently ended his own stretch of inactivity when he fought Belal Muhammad in a Fight Night main event on March 13. The fight, Edwards' first since July 2019, ended in a no contest when an accident eye poke by Edwards left Muhammad unable to continue. He is riding an eight-fight winning streak that dates back to a December 2015 loss to Kamaru Usman.