Nevada State Athletic Commission revokes licensing through March 25, UFC events not yet impacted

As coronavirus spreads across the world, the UFC has taken steps to relocate events to their Apex in Las Vegas, where fights will take place with a skeleton crew and no fans in attendance. Even those steps may not be enough to keep the UFC as the only major sporting organization still holding events during the global pandemic.

The athletic commission in Nevada voted on Saturday to revoke all licenses until March 25, which is also the date of their next scheduled commission meeting. The UFC's next scheduled event at the Apex in Las Vegas is on March 28, so as of now, the promotion's plans have not been affected.

"I've been in constant contact with a litany of doctors and medical professionals and am intimately familiar with most professional and amateur sports events being suspended at this point in time for an undetermined period," NSAC executive director Bob Bennett said in a statement to ESPN. "I will continue to collect information and speak with various medical experts and be prepared to provide the information to the chairman and commissioners on March 25."

The UFC plans to move forward with UFC Fight Night 171 on March 21 at London's O2 Arena. According to an announcement from UFC president Dana White on Thursday, the promotion planned to allow fans to attend the event as normal, though additional travel restrictions and measures in recent days and further developments over the coming week could cause that situation to change.

Should that event not be able to move ahead as planned, the UFC could not move the event to the Apex with licenses currently suspended.