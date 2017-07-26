New weight classes are coming to MMA, but it's unlikely to affect UFC anytime soon

The landscape of weight classes within the sport of mixed martial arts could see a major change in the future.

The Association of Boxing Commissions voted unanimously on Wednesday to add four new weight classes to the unified rules of MMA at the ABC's annual conference in Connecticut. The addition raises the total to 13 recognized divisions in MMA to 13.

The four new divisions are super lightweight (165 pounds), super welterweight (175), super middleweight (195) and cruiserweight (225). The idea for the new weight classes were brought to the ABC by the MMA rules and regulations committee and California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) executive officer Andy Foster.

The ABC's approval of the weight classes doesn't necessarily mean promotions like UFC are under any obligation to adapt. In fact, because the new weight classes would essentially eliminate the need for welterweight (170 pounds), Foster admitted he has already fielded concern from UFC representatives.

"If you've got a bunch of fighters at 170 and this body eliminates [welterweight], that's a terrible business idea," Foster said. "But they understand the problem with dehydration. I know the UFC is not going to open 175 this afternoon. But it sets it up for the future."

But Foster, who estimated it could take four to five years for most in the sport to come around, thinks promoters will eventually adopt the new weight classes once they are being used at the amateur levels. He also believes the changes will keep fighters from cutting excessive amounts of weight to fit into their division.

Despite initial fears that the changes would start a negative trend in MMA becoming like boxing -- with 17 divisions and a diluted talent pool -- ABC rules and regulations committee chairperson Sean Wheelock said that wasn't the case.

"Just because cruiserweight now exists doesn't mean that the UFC or Bellator or anybody else has to put in a cruiserweight division," Wheelock said. "MMA promotions run their own belts -- you can do a title at a 162.2 pounds if you want."

UFC currently promotes eight division for men and three for women. Bellator MMA has seven for men and two for women.

The ABC rules committee agreed to examine the issues that were raised during Wednesday's meeting at next year's convention. Among them was the New York State Athletic Commission's reservations about adding the four divisions proposed and ABC Chairman Mike Mazzulli's motion to strike the cruiserweight class off the list.

The impact this will have on the major promotions in the short term seems minimal. But UFC, for example, could do itself a favor and avoid adding anyone on the men's side, looking no further at how badly decisions made in the unorganized sport of boxing have helped marginalize it to the casual consumer.