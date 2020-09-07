After more than five years out of the game, Nick Diaz is planning a return to active competition, according to Diaz's manager Kevin Mubenga. Diaz, who last fought in January 2015, recently completed a 14-week period of diet and training while doing a test weight cut to between 165 and 175 pounds.

The report, via ESPN's Ariel Helwani, stated that Diaz is "keeping a close eye on the big welterweight fights coming up" and was planning to return in early 2021. Diaz turned 37 in August.

One option for Diaz's return could be a fight with Jorge Masvidal. After Masvidal defeated Nate Diaz in their battle for the BMF championship, Nick began to express interest in a fight with Masvidal. While both sides seemed to have interest, the fight never came together and Masvidal ended up battling welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a losing effort earlier this year.

While the report mentioned Diaz keeping his eye on the biggest upcoming welterweight fights, it's hard to imagine he would be slotted into a bout with the winner of Usman and Gilbert Burns at UFC 256 in December. Not only has Diaz not fought since January 2015, he has not won a fight since October 2011.

A battle with someone who could use another big name on their resume, such as Santiago Ponzinibbio or Neil Magny, could make sense for Diaz's return. The UFC could also opt for a high-profile fighter who is coming off a loss, which could make the loser of the Sept. 19 battle between Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley an interesting option for an early 2021 clash with Diaz.