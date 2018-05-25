Nick Diaz arrested, charged with felony count of domestic battery by strangulation

Nick Diaz, who many had expected to return to the UFC some time in the near future following suspension, has been arrested on multiple domestic battery charges, MMA Junkie confirmed on Friday. According to the report, the elder Diaz was taken into custody on Thursday by Las Vegas PD after police were called to a residence in Las Vegas around 7:20 p.m. PT. The woman was taken to a hospital to treat injuries, while Diaz was reportedly uncooperative with the arresting officers.

Diaz is facing charges of felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery, and he remains in custody with a bail of $18,000 being set and a court hearing scheduled for Saturday morning.

Just recently, Diaz was reinstated after serving a one-year suspension for failing to submit to three USADA drug tests within the span of a year. While he never confirmed a return to the UFC, it was widely suspected that that 34-year-old would eventually get back into the Octagon for the promotion. Obviously, any sort of plans that were in place for a return will have to be put on hold.

Diaz was last seen competing for UFC when he took on Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January 2015. Silva was originally victorious via unanimous decision in the main-event bout, but that was overturned to a No Contest when not only did Silva test positive for performance-enhancing drugs, but Diaz tested positive for marijuana as well.