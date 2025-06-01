For the third consecutive year, UFC's ode to Mexican Independence Day will take place in the United States. Noche UFC will take place in San Antonio, Texas after originally being booked for Guadalajara, Mexico.

UFC announced the move during Saturday's UFC Fight Night broadcast. The shift was necessary due to ongoing construction delays for Arena Guadalajara. UFC 320 was the landing spot for this year's Noche UFC; however, the move to San Antonio demoted the card to a Fight Night.

Noche UFC will take place at Frost Bank Center, and the promotion confirmed that next year's iteration will occur in Guadalajara. The promotion did not update the date or location for UFC 320. No fights had been announced for the card.

Noche UFC is a recent tradition celebrating Mexican Independence Day. The original Noche UFC was a rare Fight Night headlined by a title fight. Mexico's Alexa Grasso fought Valentina Shevchenko to a split draw. Last year's Noche UFC coincided with UFC 306. The Grasso vs. Shevchenko trilogy fight served as the co-main event on a card headlined by Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley, who will rematch each other on June 7. UFC 306 took place in the high-tech Las Vegas Sphere.