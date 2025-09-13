Diego Lopes and Jean Silva are primed for big things. Lopes and Silva, two of the featherweight division's most potent finishers, headline UFC Fight Night, dubbed Noche UFC, on Saturday. The winner puts themselves on solid ground for a UFC title shot.

Lopes (26-7) has enjoyed one of the fastest rises of any UFC fighter in the modern era. He challenged Alexander Volkanovski for the vacant UFC featherweight championship 23 months removed from his short-notice UFC debut. Lopes fought commendably in a unanimous decision loss to Volkanovski and sits comfortably as the UFC's No. 2-ranked featherweight. His success culminates in a marquee spot this weekend.

Noche UFC is a cultural melting pot. Lopes is Brazilian, but represents his longtime home nation, Mexico, in a Mexican Independence Day card held in San Antonio. The pressure seems to be on Lopes: he's the spiritual hometown fighter taking on a lower-ranked opponent. But Lopes believes the pressure falls on Silva after his Fighting Nerds teammates, Caio Borralho and Mauricio Ruffy, lost key fights at UFC Fight Night in Paris.

"I think he has too much pressure on his back," Lopes told CBS Sports. "He's the only guy from his team who is still undefeated in the UFC. I think he has a lot of responsibility on him. This is better for me. Maybe he tries to do everything perfectly. When you try to do everything perfectly, you make many mistakes."

Check out the full interview with Diego Lopes below.

Silva (16-2) could have a major breakout moment ahead of him. Silva has a short fuse and vicious finishing ability. He's stopped his five UFC opponents, most recently demolishing Bryce Mitchell. Silva's rabid personality and finishing ability make him a valuable challenger for Volkanovski, if Silva can leap from No. 10 to No. 2 in the rankings. Silva is unwavering in his belief that he'll finish Lopes, and scoffs at the assertion that his teammates' recent tribulations would have any effect on his performance.

"It doesn't do anything for me," Silva told CBS Sports through a Portuguese interpreter. "Everyone knows how close I am to Ruffy. Obviously, it was upsetting but it doesn't change anything. I go in there with a lot of love. I love what I do. I put all my heart into it. You won't find someone who trains more than me. When I fought Drew Dober, I broke both hands. Three days later, I was riding the bike at the UFC Performance Institute. I love what I do."

The undercard on Saturday is lacking a bit of name value. Bantamweight Rob Font looks to stay relevant in the title picture when he takes on David Martinez. One of the biggest names on the undercard is former interim middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum. The veteran has fallen on some hard times, however, and it continued on Friday when he missed the middleweight limit by five pounds. His fight with Dustin Stoltzfus is expected to go on as scheduled but Gastelum will forfeit a significant amount of money to do so.

Below is the rest of the fight card for Saturday, with the latest odds before we predict the main event. Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night card, odds

Favorite

Underdog

Weight class Jean Silva -258 Diego Lopes +210 Featherweight Rob Font -115 David Martinez -105 Bantamweight Jared Gordon -230 Rafa Garcia +190 Lightweight Kelvin Gastelum -245 Dustin Stoltzfus +200 Middleweight Santiago Luna -135 Quang Le +114 Bantamweight

UFC Fight Night viewing information

Date: Sept. 13 | Start time: 6 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio

TV channel: ESPN+

Prediction

Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva: This fight is dynamite. Both fighters are aggressive with ample knockout and submission skills. The Fighting Nerds' recent struggles don't much influence my view on the fight. Silva has always been the team's most compelling fighter, in my opinion. The UFC Stats website shows advantages for Silva in pivotal fields, including striking offense and defense, and takedowns. Unfortunately, those stats are skewed by their competitive experience. Lopes debuted against elite featherweight Movsar Evloev and recently fought the champ. Silva hasn't fought anyone close to comparable. Lopes has never been stopped, let alone knocked down, in the UFC, but his willingness to throw down could cost him against Silva. Lopes' submission skills are superior, and you'd think he's made strides in his wrestling before and after the Volkanovski fight. This fight is truly a pick'em, but with both fighters having an avenue to win, I'll side with the more experienced one. Lopes via Unanimous Decision