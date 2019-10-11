ONE Championship: Century fight card -- Start time, live stream, how to watch parts 1 and 2

Century is a two-part mega event for ONE Championship featuring multiple title fights across various sports

ONE Championship

ONE Championship: Century doesn't only mark the 100th time ONE has held an event, it is, in the words of CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the "greatest martial arts event of the last 100 years."

Hyperbole aside, the event is a stunning feat. "Century" is actually two events held back-to-back over a one-day period with seven world title fights. ONE is swinging for the fences and broadcast deals with B/R Live and TNT bringing more eyeballs to the promotion than ever.

Part 1's prelims begin Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET with the main card kicking off at 11 p.m. Xiong Jingnan looks to capture the atomweight belt against champ Angela Lee in the main event. Jingnan is the reigning strawweight champion and defended her belt successfully against Lee in March. She now looks to drop in weight and take Lee's title at 105 pounds. Also on the first main card, Demetrious Johnson meets Danny Kingad in the flyweight grand prix finals and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev battles Christian Lee in the finals of the lightweight grand prix. Lee is filling in for the injured Eddie Alvarez.

Part 2 is headlined by ONE heavyweight champ Brandon Vera's attempt to capture gold at light heavyweight when he takes on champ Aung La Nsang. Also, Bibiano Fernandes defends his bantamweight belt against Kevin Belingon.

Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to the podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we break down everything you need to know in the cage.

ONE Championship: Century Part 1 viewing information

Date: Oct. 12, 2019 | Start time: 11 p.m. ET
Location: Ryogoku Kokugikan -- Tokyo, Japan
TV Channel: TNT | Stream: B/R Live

ONE Championship: Century Part 2 viewing information

Date: Oct. 13, 2019 | Start time: 8 a.m. ET
Location: Ryogoku Kokugikan -- Tokyo, Japan
Stream: B/R Live

Here's the full card for ONE Championship: Century.

ONE Championship: Century fight card

Part 1 - Main cardWeight class

Angela Lee (c) vs. Jingnan Xiong

Atomweight championship

Demetrious Johnson vs. Danny Kingad

Flyweight World Grand Prix final

Christian Lee vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev

Lightweight World Grand Prix final

Janet Todd vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva

Muay Thai atomweight

Part 1 - PrelimsWeight class

Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Dae Hwan Kim

Flyweight

Sam-a Gaiyanghadao vs. Darren Roland

Muay Thai strawweight

Yushi Okami vs. Agilan Thani

Welterweight

Itsuki Harata vs. Rika Ishige

Atomweight

Senzo Ikeda vs. Lito Adiwang

Strawweight

Phoe Thaw vs. Yoon Chang Min

Featherweight

Sunoto Peringkat vs. Kwon Won Il

150-pound catchweight

Part 2 - Main cardWeight class

Aung La Nsang (c) vs. Brandon Vera

Light heavyweight championship

Bibiano Fernandes (c) vs. Kevin Belingon

Bantamweight championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Walter Goncalves

Muay Thai flyweight championship

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Samy Sana

Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix final

Shinya Aoki vs. Honorio Banario

Lightweight

Arjan Bhullar vs. Mauro Cerilli
Heavyweight
Part 2 - PrelimsWeight class
Mei Yamaguchi vs. Jenny Huang
Atomweight
Hernani Perpetuo vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka
Welterweight
Takasuke Kume vs. Koshi MatsumotoLightweight
Shoko Sato vs. Rafael SilvaBantamweight

Yosuke Saruta vs. Daichi Kitakata

Strawweight

Our Latest Stories