ONE Championship: Century fight card -- Start time, live stream, how to watch parts 1 and 2
Century is a two-part mega event for ONE Championship featuring multiple title fights across various sports
ONE Championship: Century doesn't only mark the 100th time ONE has held an event, it is, in the words of CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the "greatest martial arts event of the last 100 years."
Hyperbole aside, the event is a stunning feat. "Century" is actually two events held back-to-back over a one-day period with seven world title fights. ONE is swinging for the fences and broadcast deals with B/R Live and TNT bringing more eyeballs to the promotion than ever.
Part 1's prelims begin Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET with the main card kicking off at 11 p.m. Xiong Jingnan looks to capture the atomweight belt against champ Angela Lee in the main event. Jingnan is the reigning strawweight champion and defended her belt successfully against Lee in March. She now looks to drop in weight and take Lee's title at 105 pounds. Also on the first main card, Demetrious Johnson meets Danny Kingad in the flyweight grand prix finals and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev battles Christian Lee in the finals of the lightweight grand prix. Lee is filling in for the injured Eddie Alvarez.
Part 2 is headlined by ONE heavyweight champ Brandon Vera's attempt to capture gold at light heavyweight when he takes on champ Aung La Nsang. Also, Bibiano Fernandes defends his bantamweight belt against Kevin Belingon.
ONE Championship: Century Part 1 viewing information
Date: Oct. 12, 2019 | Start time: 11 p.m. ET
Location: Ryogoku Kokugikan -- Tokyo, Japan
TV Channel: TNT | Stream: B/R Live
ONE Championship: Century Part 2 viewing information
Date: Oct. 13, 2019 | Start time: 8 a.m. ET
Location: Ryogoku Kokugikan -- Tokyo, Japan
Stream: B/R Live
Here's the full card for ONE Championship: Century.
ONE Championship: Century fight card
|Part 1 - Main card
|Weight class
Angela Lee (c) vs. Jingnan Xiong
Atomweight championship
Demetrious Johnson vs. Danny Kingad
Flyweight World Grand Prix final
Christian Lee vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev
Lightweight World Grand Prix final
Janet Todd vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva
Muay Thai atomweight
|Part 1 - Prelims
|Weight class
Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Dae Hwan Kim
Flyweight
Sam-a Gaiyanghadao vs. Darren Roland
Muay Thai strawweight
Yushi Okami vs. Agilan Thani
Welterweight
Itsuki Harata vs. Rika Ishige
Atomweight
Senzo Ikeda vs. Lito Adiwang
Strawweight
Phoe Thaw vs. Yoon Chang Min
Featherweight
Sunoto Peringkat vs. Kwon Won Il
150-pound catchweight
|Part 2 - Main card
|Weight class
Aung La Nsang (c) vs. Brandon Vera
Light heavyweight championship
Bibiano Fernandes (c) vs. Kevin Belingon
Bantamweight championship
Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Walter Goncalves
Muay Thai flyweight championship
Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Samy Sana
Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix final
Shinya Aoki vs. Honorio Banario
Lightweight
|Arjan Bhullar vs. Mauro Cerilli
|Heavyweight
|Part 2 - Prelims
|Weight class
|Mei Yamaguchi vs. Jenny Huang
|Atomweight
|Hernani Perpetuo vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka
|Welterweight
|Takasuke Kume vs. Koshi Matsumoto
|Lightweight
|Shoko Sato vs. Rafael Silva
|Bantamweight
Yosuke Saruta vs. Daichi Kitakata
Strawweight
