ONE Championship: Century fight card -- Start time, live stream, how to watch parts 1 and 2

ONE Championship: Century doesn't only mark the 100th time ONE has held an event, it is, in the words of CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the "greatest martial arts event of the last 100 years."

Hyperbole aside, the event is a stunning feat. "Century" is actually two events held back-to-back over a one-day period with seven world title fights. ONE is swinging for the fences and broadcast deals with B/R Live and TNT bringing more eyeballs to the promotion than ever.

Part 1's prelims begin Saturday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET with the main card kicking off at 11 p.m. Xiong Jingnan looks to capture the atomweight belt against champ Angela Lee in the main event. Jingnan is the reigning strawweight champion and defended her belt successfully against Lee in March. She now looks to drop in weight and take Lee's title at 105 pounds. Also on the first main card, Demetrious Johnson meets Danny Kingad in the flyweight grand prix finals and Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev battles Christian Lee in the finals of the lightweight grand prix. Lee is filling in for the injured Eddie Alvarez.

Part 2 is headlined by ONE heavyweight champ Brandon Vera's attempt to capture gold at light heavyweight when he takes on champ Aung La Nsang. Also, Bibiano Fernandes defends his bantamweight belt against Kevin Belingon.

ONE Championship: Century Part 1 viewing information

Date: Oct. 12, 2019 | Start time: 11 p.m. ET

Location: Ryogoku Kokugikan -- Tokyo, Japan

TV Channel: TNT | Stream: B/R Live

ONE Championship: Century Part 2 viewing information

Date: Oct. 13, 2019 | Start time: 8 a.m. ET

Location: Ryogoku Kokugikan -- Tokyo, Japan

Stream: B/R Live

Here's the full card for ONE Championship: Century.

ONE Championship: Century fight card