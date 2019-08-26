ONE Championship: Century to feature four title fights over two star-studded cards in one night
ONE Championship is emptying the roster for their celebratory event in October
ONE Championship is going big for the promotion's 100th event on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Tokyo, Japan. CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong announced the ONE Championship: Century card on Twitter on Sunday, while also revealing the event will be formatted as a single-day doubleheader featuring a total of 22 fights across multiple disciplines.
Part 1 of the event will feature Angela Lee looking to make the fourth defense of her atomweight championship when she defends against Xiong Jingnan. After successfully defending her title three times, Lee (9-2) attempted to jump up in weight and capture the strawweight title from Jingnan (14-1) only to be knocked out in the fifth round for the first loss of her career. Lee then lost a decision against Michelle Nicolini before deciding to drop back down and defend her title against Jingnan, who is riding a nine-fight winning streak.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
A pair of World Grand Prix tournament finals also highlight Part 1 as former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson faces Danny Kingad in the Flyweight World Grand Prix finals while former UFC lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez faces Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the finals of the Lightweight World Grand Prix.
In the headliner of the Part 2 event, Aung La N Sang defends his light heavyweight title against ONE heavyweight champ and UFC veteran Brandon Vera. N Sang is also the promotion's champ at middleweight. Also, Bibiano Fernandes defends the bantamweight title against Kevin Belingon, with he two having met three times prior to the Century event and splitting victories in their two most recent bouts.
Below you can have a look at the star-studded lineup set to highlight the ONE Championship: Century event.
ONE Championship: Century fight card
|Part 1
|Weight class
Angela Lee vs. Jingnan Xiong
Atomweight championship
Demetrious Johnson vs. Danny Kingad
Flyweight World Grand Prix final
Eddie Alvarez vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev
Lightweight World Grand Prix final
Janet Todd vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva
Muay Thai atomweight
Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Dae Hwan Kim
Flyweight
Sam-a Gaiyanghadao vs. Darren Roland
Muay Thai strawweight
Yushi Okami vs. Agilan Thani
Welterweight
Itsuki Harata vs. Rika Ishige
Atomweight
Senzo Ikeda vs. Lito Adiwang
Strawweight
Phoe Thaw vs. Yoon Chang Min
Featherweight
Sunoto vs. Kwon Won Il
150-pound catchweight
|Part 2
|Weight class
Aung La N Sang vs. Brandon Vera
Light heavyweight championship
Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon
Bantamweight championship
Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Walter Goncalves
Muay Thai flyweight championship
Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Samy Sana
Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix final
Mauro Cerilli vs. Arjan Bhullar
Heavyweight
Shinya Aoki vs. Honorio Banario
Lightweight
Mei Yamaguchi vs. Jenny Huang
Atomweight
Yosuke Saruta vs. Daichi Kitakata
Strawweight
Shoko Sato vs. Rafael Silva
Bantamweight
Hernani Perpetuo vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka
Welterweight
Koshi Matsumoto vs. Takasuke Kume
Lightweight
-
Edgar responds to McGregor's call out
Plus, Frank Mir and Roy Nelson will meet in clash of heavyweights who need a win
-
Sergei Kharitonov finishes Matt Mitrione
Kharitonov made easy work of Mitrione with a TKO in Round 2 on Saturday night
-
Aviv Gozali sets Bellator record
Gozali needed just 11 seconds to show off his impeccable submission skills on Saturday
-
Nick Newell dominates in Bellator debut
Newell showed a much bigger audience why he has a future in the MMA game
-
Bellator 225 fight card, predictions
The pair of heavyweights are looking for a more satisfying result in a rematch from earlier...
-
McGregor aiming for UFC comeback fight
McGregor also admitted to being 'completely in the wrong' in bar altercation