ONE Championship: Century to feature four title fights over two star-studded cards in one night

ONE Championship is going big for the promotion's 100th event on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Tokyo, Japan. CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong announced the ONE Championship: Century card on Twitter on Sunday, while also revealing the event will be formatted as a single-day doubleheader featuring a total of 22 fights across multiple disciplines.

Part 1 of the event will feature Angela Lee looking to make the fourth defense of her atomweight championship when she defends against Xiong Jingnan. After successfully defending her title three times, Lee (9-2) attempted to jump up in weight and capture the strawweight title from Jingnan (14-1) only to be knocked out in the fifth round for the first loss of her career. Lee then lost a decision against Michelle Nicolini before deciding to drop back down and defend her title against Jingnan, who is riding a nine-fight winning streak.

A pair of World Grand Prix tournament finals also highlight Part 1 as former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson faces Danny Kingad in the Flyweight World Grand Prix finals while former UFC lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez faces Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the finals of the Lightweight World Grand Prix.

In the headliner of the Part 2 event, Aung La N Sang defends his light heavyweight title against ONE heavyweight champ and UFC veteran Brandon Vera. N Sang is also the promotion's champ at middleweight. Also, Bibiano Fernandes defends the bantamweight title against Kevin Belingon, with he two having met three times prior to the Century event and splitting victories in their two most recent bouts.

Below you can have a look at the star-studded lineup set to highlight the ONE Championship: Century event.

ONE Championship: Century fight card