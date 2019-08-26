ONE Championship: Century to feature four title fights over two star-studded cards in one night

ONE Championship is emptying the roster for their celebratory event in October

ONE Championship

ONE Championship is going big for the promotion's 100th event on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Tokyo, Japan. CEO and founder Chatri Sityodtong announced the ONE Championship: Century card on Twitter on Sunday, while also revealing the event will be formatted as a single-day doubleheader featuring a total of 22 fights across multiple disciplines.

Part 1 of the event will feature Angela Lee looking to make the fourth defense of her atomweight championship when she defends against Xiong Jingnan. After successfully defending her title three times, Lee (9-2) attempted to jump up in weight and capture the strawweight title from Jingnan (14-1) only to be knocked out in the fifth round for the first loss of her career. Lee then lost a decision against Michelle Nicolini before deciding to drop back down and defend her title against Jingnan, who is riding a nine-fight winning streak.

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

A pair of World Grand Prix tournament finals also highlight Part 1 as former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson faces Danny Kingad in the Flyweight World Grand Prix finals while former UFC lightweight champ Eddie Alvarez faces Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the finals of the Lightweight World Grand Prix.

In the headliner of the Part 2 event, Aung La N Sang defends his light heavyweight title against ONE heavyweight champ and UFC veteran Brandon Vera. N Sang is also the promotion's champ at middleweight. Also, Bibiano Fernandes defends the bantamweight title against Kevin Belingon, with he two having met three times prior to the Century event and splitting victories in their two most recent bouts.

Below you can have a look at the star-studded lineup set to highlight the ONE Championship: Century event. 

ONE Championship: Century fight card

Part 1Weight class

Angela Lee vs. Jingnan Xiong

Atomweight championship

Demetrious Johnson vs. Danny Kingad

Flyweight World Grand Prix final

Eddie Alvarez vs. Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev

Lightweight World Grand Prix final

Janet Todd vs. Ekaterina Vandaryeva

Muay Thai atomweight

Yuya Wakamatsu vs. Dae Hwan Kim

Flyweight

Sam-a Gaiyanghadao vs. Darren Roland

Muay Thai strawweight

Yushi Okami vs. Agilan Thani

Welterweight

Itsuki Harata vs. Rika Ishige

Atomweight

Senzo Ikeda vs. Lito Adiwang

Strawweight

Phoe Thaw vs. Yoon Chang Min

Featherweight

Sunoto vs. Kwon Won Il

150-pound catchweight

Part 2Weight class

Aung La N Sang vs. Brandon Vera

Light heavyweight championship

Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon

Bantamweight championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Walter Goncalves

Muay Thai flyweight championship

Giorgio Petrosyan vs. Samy Sana

Kickboxing Featherweight Grand Prix final

Mauro Cerilli vs. Arjan Bhullar

Heavyweight

Shinya Aoki vs. Honorio Banario

Lightweight

Mei Yamaguchi vs. Jenny Huang

Atomweight

Yosuke Saruta vs. Daichi Kitakata

Strawweight

Shoko Sato vs. Rafael Silva

Bantamweight

Hernani Perpetuo vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka

Welterweight

Koshi Matsumoto vs. Takasuke Kume

Lightweight

Our Latest Stories