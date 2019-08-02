ONE Championship Dawn of Heroes results: Eddie Alvarez rallies for submission win over Eduard Folayang

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez didn't have the most ideal debut for ONE Championship back in March. If the start of his second fight for the promotion on Friday was any indication, it looked as if the downward spiral was going to continue.

Instead, what we got was proof that "The Underground King" isn't done just yet. Alvarez made his second appearance for ONE Championship during the Dawn of Heroes event on Friday, this time emerging victorious with a come-from-behind, first-round submission victory over Eduard Folayang.

Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

Early in the opening round of the three-round bout, Alvarez (30-7) was floored by a vicious leg kick from Folayang that inflicted some serious damage. Folayang, a former two-time ONE lightweight champion, followed up with strikes that made a second consecutive first-round TKO loss for Alvarez in his new promotion seem inevitable. Able to weather the storm, however, Alvarez countered, took the back of Folayang and secured the rear-naked choke for the submission victory.

EDDIE ALVAREZ WITH THE FINISH pic.twitter.com/MhUfwuEKQD — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) August 2, 2019

"We seen this in my head," Alvarez said after the fight. "We persevered, we dealt with adversity and we pulled out the W. My coaches my team, thank you so much. I know all my kids are watching at home, my wife's right here, I love you Manila!"

Alvarez will now face off with Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the lightweight tournament final, which is expected to take place in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 13. Alvarez advances to the final after his first opponent in ONE Championship, Timofey Nastyukhin, was forced to withdraw from the tournament with an injury.