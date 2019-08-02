ONE Championship Dawn of Heroes results: Eddie Alvarez rallies for submission win over Eduard Folayang
'The Underground King' earned his first victory for his new promotion in dramatic fashion
Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez didn't have the most ideal debut for ONE Championship back in March. If the start of his second fight for the promotion on Friday was any indication, it looked as if the downward spiral was going to continue.
Instead, what we got was proof that "The Underground King" isn't done just yet. Alvarez made his second appearance for ONE Championship during the Dawn of Heroes event on Friday, this time emerging victorious with a come-from-behind, first-round submission victory over Eduard Folayang.
Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to my podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
Early in the opening round of the three-round bout, Alvarez (30-7) was floored by a vicious leg kick from Folayang that inflicted some serious damage. Folayang, a former two-time ONE lightweight champion, followed up with strikes that made a second consecutive first-round TKO loss for Alvarez in his new promotion seem inevitable. Able to weather the storm, however, Alvarez countered, took the back of Folayang and secured the rear-naked choke for the submission victory.
"We seen this in my head," Alvarez said after the fight. "We persevered, we dealt with adversity and we pulled out the W. My coaches my team, thank you so much. I know all my kids are watching at home, my wife's right here, I love you Manila!"
Alvarez will now face off with Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev in the lightweight tournament final, which is expected to take place in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 13. Alvarez advances to the final after his first opponent in ONE Championship, Timofey Nastyukhin, was forced to withdraw from the tournament with an injury.
-
UFC on ESPN 5 DraftKings picks, lineups
DFS pro Mike McClure reveals his optimal DraftKings lineup for UFC on ESPN 5.
-
UFC on ESPN 5 odds, picks, best bets
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest
-
Updating UFC schedule for 2019
UFC's schedule of fights is setting up to deliver major action to fans
-
Holloway outpoints Edgar to retain title
Holloway looked as impressive as ever in the 25-minute bout in Edmonton on Saturday night
-
Cyborg batters Spencer for big win
Cyborg may have competed for the final time in UFC with her win on Saturday in Edmonton
-
UFC 240 odds, top picks, bets
Kyle Marley won the first-ever 'ToutMaster' UFC betting contest