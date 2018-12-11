ONE Championship reportedly signs multi-year broadcast agreement with Turner Sports

The ONE Championship MMA promotion has been making some significant talent moves of late as it aims to tackle the stranglehold UFC has on the fight game, and now it's made maybe its biggest move yet in the direction of garnering a larger audience within the United States. Ariel Helwani of ESPN is reporting that the Asia-based promotion has inked a three-year broadcast deal with Turner Sports.

The agreement will go into effect on Jan. 1 and will see fight cards spread throughout Turner platforms including TNT and B/R Live. The first televised event, set to take place in Indonesia, is reportedly scheduled for Jan. 19 -- the same date in which UFC will debut on ESPN+ with a massive card in Brooklyn headlined by bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw challenging flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.

This news comes on the heels of ONE stating its growing presence in the worldwide MMA game by adding some prevalent names. The promotion has recently signed prominent fighters such as former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, record-breaking former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (acquired in a historic trade with UFC that will allow Ben Askren to finally make his UFC debut) and rising sensation Sage Northcutt. Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate was recently appointed the promotion's vice president

Throughout 2018, ONE has been strategically placing together a roster and front office that would allow it to become a bigger force within the United States; the one setback fans pointed towards was the inability to conveniently view the product of the promotion. Come 2019, that will change under this blockbuster broadcast agreement. Exciting things are on tap for MMA next year.