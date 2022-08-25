ONE Championship makes its debut on Amazon Prime Video with a fight card heavy on action. Flyweight champion Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 headlines an event that also features the semifinals of the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix.

Moraes (20-3) silenced doubters by defeating the former UFC flyweight champion, considered among the greatest fighters of all time, in April 2021. Johnson was relatively competitive against the larger Moraes in the opening round of their first fight. A flush counter uppercut dropped Johnson in Round 2 and a flush knee on the ground knocked him out. Moraes subsequently defended his title against Yuya Wakamatsu. Johnson (30-4-1) defeated Rodtang Jitmuangnon, a veteran of 320 Muay Thai fights and ranked amongst the best in the world, in a special mixed rules match.

The ONE on Prime Video 1 undercard features two semifinal bouts in the flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison and Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael are expected to be impactful, violent affairs. An alternate bout pitting Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Walter Goncalves is also scheduled. Multiple-time jiu-jitsu world champion and International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) Hall of Famer Marcus Almeida continues his foray into mixed martial arts against a more experienced MMA fighter in Kirill Grishenko.

Below is the complete fight card as well as how you can catch the action on Friday night.

ONE on Prime Video 1 fight card

Adriano Moraes (c) vs. Demetrious Johnson, flyweight championship

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs. Liam Harrison, bantamweight Muay Thai championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael, flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix semifinals



Marcus Almeida vs. Kirill Grishenko, heavyweight

Amir Aliakbari vs. Mauro Cerilli, heavyweight

Superlek Kiatmuu9 vs. Walter Goncalves, flyweight Muay Thay Grand Prix semifinals

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Sherzod Kabutov, flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix alternate

Diandra Martin vs. Amber Kitchen, 128-pound catchweight Muay Thai



Itsuki Hirata vs. Lin Hequin, women's atomweight

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Iuri Lapicus, welterweight



ONE on Prime Video 1 info