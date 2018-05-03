Oscar De La Hoya wants to start his own MMA promotion, hoping to sign Chuck Liddell

One year after Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather produced a blockbuster pay-per-view boxing match, the constant tease of future crossover between boxing and mixed martial arts continues to dominate the headlines.

After months of hearing Mayweather speak about interest in an MMA bout and UFC president Dana White reveal cryptic plans for a boxing promotion, Oscar De La Hoya became the latest to throw his name into the mix.

De La Hoya, the boxing Hall of Famer and founder of Golden Boy Promotions, spoke to TMZ Sports in Los Angeles on Thursday alongside UFC legend Chuck Liddell as the two exited a meeting together about the prospect of launching Golden Boy MMA.

"We are talking some business," De La Hoya said. "It's no secret that I love what MMA fighters do and the technique they have and the sacrifice they make. I want to get into the MMA business so I want to start Golden Boy MMA and we were just talking some business.

"Although he would do great in boxing, he's an [MMA] legend. Chuck is a legend and it would be an honor for me to do something with him."

Liddell, 48, a former light heavyweight champion and one of the most popular fighters in UFC history, concluded his Hall of Fame career in 2010 after losing five of his last six fights. But he has routinely teased at a comeback in recent years, which some speculated might come in the Bellator MMA cage considering the promotion's penchant for "legend" fights.

Although Liddell didn't give specifics about his business meeting with Golden Boy on Thursday, preferring to say "we're talking … we're talking about doing our thing together," De La Hoya made it clear he's interested in promoting his own MMA fights, as opposed to working with other promotions.

Liddell also made it clear that he wants to fight and wouldn't mind being Golden Boy's first signed fighter, saying, "I think I might … let's see how it works out." If given a choice, he also has the perfect opponent in mind, preferring a third go-around with longtime heated rival Tito Ortiz, 43, who last fought for Bellator in 2017.

"I'm making a comeback for sure," Liddell said. "Tito is always my favorite go-to guy because one, he's easy, and two, I never get tired of hitting the guy. And people never seem to get tired of seeing it. They ask me if I can come beat him up one more time."