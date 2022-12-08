MMA fans are in for a holiday treat this weekend with two big fight cards. On Friday night, Bellator 289 goes down from Uncasville, Connecticut before Las Vegas plays host to UFC 282 on Saturday.

With two cards, there are plenty of big fights set to go down. From a pair of Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix bouts and a fight for the women's flyweight championship on Friday to the weekend-capping bout for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship on Saturday, there's plenty for fight fans to get excited about.

Big fights come with big interest at the sportsbooks. We dug through the 24 fights scheduled across the Bellator and UFC events to determine five of the best bets to make.

Take a look at our picks with odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook.

Patchy Mix (+105) vs. Magomed Magomedov: Mix as the underdog here doesn't make a lot of sense. Magomedov was outgrappled by Raufeon Stots and Mix is a better grappler than Stots. Mix is also coming off a hard-fought win over Kyoji Horiguchi that showed he now has the gas tank to go five tough rounds. Magomedov is talented, but he does his best work trying to control the action with his grappling, which is a mighty big ask against a grappler who can constantly attack the way Mix does. The odds are just off here and we can take advantage by riding with the Mix moneyline.

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev under 4.5 rounds (-160): The price to take the fight to not go the distance is -180, so we can get a better line by giving up the possibility of a finish in the final 2:30 of the fight. Both men are dangerous finishers and both have been finished. The recipe is there for a violent and sudden end to the fight, especially with the way the two styles mesh. It seems more than 22 minutes is plenty of time for someone to find a finish.

Jared Gordon (+210) vs. Paddy Pimblett: Pimblett should be the favorite entering this fight. But should he be a -260 favorite? Sometimes you have to make a play based on the implied odds not matching with your view of the fight. Pimblett is a dangerous fighter but he's not a perfect one. He found himself with a bit of trouble against Jordan Leavitt and Gordon is a better fighter than Leavitt, who applies really good pressure and is willing to go at it toe-to-toe. Gordon was submitted by Grant Dawson, but Dawson is a better offensive wrestler than Pimblett. The odds here and the styles of both men make it worth a small play on the underdog.

Juliana Velasquez (-175) vs. Liz Carmouche: Carmouche winning the first fight with Velasquez was a wonderful story. After three previous failed attempts to capture a title in a major MMA promotion, she managed to finally capture gold. It wasn't without controversy, however, as the fight was stopped early and without Velasquez seeming to have been hurt at all. Velasquez troubled Carmouche with clinch work and clean punches. Velasquez seemed to be the better fighter in a tight first contest before the unusual ending. Heading into the rematch, there's no reason to not roll with the better fighter.

Darren Till vs. Driscus du Plessis to go the distance: No (-190): Till has not gone the distance in 65% of his bouts. That number is 95% for du Plessis. Both fighters have the ability to finish or be finished at any point in the fight. It's not unusual for du Plessis to run out of gas after being very dangerous in the opening round. That opens the door for Till to try to press. Of course, Till might not have that in him as he has lost four of his five previous bouts. This is a fight that either ends in a finish or gets incredibly ugly down the stretch.