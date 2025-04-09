Patricio Pitbull has no interest in mending fences with Michael Chandler. Patricio and his brother, Patricky Pitbull, were among Chandler's chief Bellator rivals. Chandler is ready to move on from their past disputes, but Patricio isn't quick to forgive.

Six years ago, Patricio knocked out Chandler to win the Bellator lightweight championship and avenge his brother's two losses to Chandler. The Bellator rivals cross paths this week in new territory when they both feature prominently on the undercard of UFC 314 in Miami.

Chandler recently opened up about his issues with Patricio. Last month, Chandler told CBS Sports that poor translation was to blame for their grievances. Chandler claimed he had boasted about beating Patricky, referring to him as "family," which Patricio misinterpreted as a knock on his entire family. Chandler said he'd shake Patricio's hand this week and "might even apologize for the miscommunications." Patricio deems Chandler insincere.

"He knows what he meant. There was no mistranslation," Patricio told CBS Sports through a Portuguese interpreter. "He said he'd beat my entire family. My entire family is my entire family, not just my brother. He said what he said. The words he spoke can never be taken back."

Patricio's previous win over Chandler did not satiate his appetite. Pitbull, who makes his UFC debut at featherweight, would gladly fight Chandler again despite Chandler's disinterest as he focuses on the lightweight division.

"If we meet, I will be professional," Patricio said. "If he wants to shake my hand, I'll shake his hand. I'll be cordial but if we have an opportunity to fight, I want to fight."

Check out the full interview with Patricio Pitbull below.

Former two-division Bellator champion Pitbull debuts against former interim UFC featherweight champ Yair Rodriguez on Saturday at UFC 314. Three-time Bellator lightweight titleholder Chandler fights Paddy Pimblett in a five-round, non-title co-main event. A vacant featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes headlines the Miami card.