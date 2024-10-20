You can argue who mixed martial arts' greatest female fighter is, but there's no denying Cris Cyborg is the sport's most decorated champion regardless of gender. Cyborg put more distance between her contemporaries at PFL Battle of the Giants by winning her fifth title in a major MMA promotion.

Cyborg ascended to new heights on Saturday at stop number one of her three-fight legacy tour. Cyborg defeated Larissa Pacecho in a meeting of reigning Bellator and PFL champions to win the inaugural PFL women's featherweight superfight title. It's her fifth title in a major promotion after capturing titles in Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC and Bellator. Cyborg is also recognized as MMA's only grand slam champion by winning titles in four major promotions.

Cyborg -- renowned as the sport's premier power puncher for much of her 19-year career -- leaned on her evolving wrestling game to beat Pacheco. Cyborg overcame a nasty cut on her eyebrow to win four rounds on the judges' scorecards. The fight was more competitive on the feet, but Cyborg had her moments there. Most notably, Cyborg landed a clean head kick in Round 1 that bounced Pacheco's head off the fence.

Cyborg (28-2, 1 NC) extended her winning streak to eight since losing the UFC women's featherweight title to Amanda Nunes in 2018. Pacheco (23-5) had an impressive 10-fight winning streak snapped, which included wins over UFC top contender Kayla Harrison and former Bellator champ Julia Budd.

Cyborg expressed an interest in returning to the PFL cage in February. The decorated champion announced ahead of Saturday's PFL card that her next three fights would be her last. Cyborg's planned retirement would conclude a legendary 20-year career.