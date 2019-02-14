Physically and mentally healed, Cain Velasquez continues quest to become best heavyweight in UFC history

From a talent standpoint, Cain Velasquez might be the greatest heavyweight in UFC history. He has also fought just one time in the past 44 months (and just twice in a span of nearly six years) while navigating a career ravaged by injuries.

At 36, Velasquez (14-2) makes his long-awaited return on Sunday to headline the first UFC on ESPN card from Phoenix, Arizona, against hard-hitting former title challenger Francis Ngannou (12-3).

Despite the dangerous mix of cage rust and Ngannou's devastating power, Velasquez returns to a suddenly promising division at an age that shouldn't disqualify him from seeking a third run with the UFC title considering heavyweights mature late and aren't as reliant upon speed.

Adding Velasquez's name to a division that already consists of his training partner and current champion Daniel Cormier, former champion Stipe Miocic and the possible returns and additions of Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson is nothing short of great news for UFC from a business perspective. Yet there's reason to believe this time around that Velasquez's stay will be a lengthy one thanks to the amount of time he took to cleanse himself both mentally and physically.

"I'm feeling good, the health is good. I feel strong," Velasquez said during Wednesday's media luncheon. "The time off was good. It was something that I really needed just for my body and my mind to take a step back and regroup.

"It is what it is. I needed to take time for myself. I have always done the quick comeback as fast as I can. But for what? What's the rush for? I have always had some positive and some negative stuff happen when I come back too early."

Hasty decisions have cost Velasquez in the past, especially his decision to fight through a knee injury which led to a 64-second knockout loss against Junior dos Santos in the main event of the first UFC on Fox card in 2011. Despite coming back to avenge the dos Santos loss twice more, fighting hurt became just as regular an occurrence for Velasquez as was missing long stretches of time due to injury.

"When everything goes right, that's when you get the best Cain out there," Velasquez said.

The problem, of course, is that everything hasn't been going right for a long time, which is why this recent decision to sit out so long feels so important for Velasquez should he ever capitalize on his full potential and shake off for good the tags of being injury prone.

Even though reports lingered that he was physically cleared to return as long as one year ago, the extended mental break Velasquez took feels just as valuable. He focused his time on being a father after his wife, Michelle, gave birth to their second child. Along with taking extended breaks from training, he also took his time navigating a new contract with UFC and stared down the potential reality of walking away from the sport for good if he didn't receive what was best for him and his family.

"I always thought about [retiring]; just me and my family, we have talked about it," Velasquez said. "My wife and I, if it didn't make sense we would have walked away. I've thought about that. There is life after fighting but it just all had to make sense and it has.

"For me, it has been a while since I have come back and fought. I feel great coming back. Even a couple years ago when I had those little injuries trying to train, it's different now. I'm not dealing with that. There is more positive I feel like now than there was back then. There was doubts where I don't know if I'm ever going to get better physically. Are these injuries going to forever be part of my career?"

Whether it was a calculated move or not, Velasquez's decision to sit out all of 2018 opened the door for Cormier, then the reigning 205-pound champion, to move up to his former division and knock out Stipe Miocic to win the heavyweight title.

Considering Cormier had originally decided to cut down to 205 pounds in late 2013 as a gesture of friendship to Velasquez, who was the defending heavyweight champion, after the two decided they would never fight, becoming just the second simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history became a career-defining moment for Cormier. It also begged the question of what he could've been had he stayed full-time in the division he has never lost.

The best friends and training partners will have plenty to discuss with Velasquez's return. Getty Images

Now that Velasquez is returning to a division in which Cormier is king, the natural question is what happens next. From Velasquez's standpoint, it's all up to Cormier, who has teased retirement upon his 40th birthday in March.

"For me, I'm busy in what I'm doing and for Daniel, it's just whatever he wants to do," Velasquez said. "If he wants to retire soon then I believe that and do that. But if he doesn't, I understand him as a competitor. He's a truly competitive guy and he's a gamer when the time comes.

"I have his back 100 percent. Whatever he wants to do, he has my support because we have helped each other out with our whole careers. Whenever he goes out there and wins, that's a part of me winning out there. I have helped him and he has helped me. When he fights, there is a lot of pressure on me. It's almost as if I'm fighting out there."

As far as the danger he faces against the one-dimensional Ngannou, Velasquez came out of his typically reserved shell a bit when told that UFC president Dana White compared Ngannou's power to being hit by a Ford Escort.

"Ford Escorts suck. They are weak," Velasquez said with a wry smile. "Weak-ass Ford Escort? That's the best thing he can come up with? What the f--- is that? Anything would be better than that. They don't even make Ford Escorts anymore, do they?

"I know Francis hits hard. He's really powerful with his hands and just a really strong guy. I know that and he's very dangerous there. This is a chess match and we have to beat him the best way that we can."

Velasquez pointed to his unrivaled cardio as the reason he'll be victorious on Sunday after he weathers the early storm of danger that Ngannou presents against all opponents. Yet considering the storm Velasquez has overcome in his journey to get back to this point, overcoming fear and doubt regarding the future of his career, the level of confidence in his voice was telling.

The truth is that Velasquez still has time to complete the mission he began upon turning pro in 2006 after a standout wrestling career at Arizona State to becoming the best heavyweight in UFC history. Equaling Randy Couture's record of three title reigns would certainly help the case, as would besting Miocic's mark of three consecutive title defenses, which would prove Velasquez's history of inactivity was behind him.

Depending upon what happens with Cormier, and whether he'll choose to retire or move back down to light heavyweight for a trilogy bout against Jon Jones, Velasquez may just get that chance.

Either way, Velasquez refuses to live in a state of "what if" regarding where he would be today if injuries had never become his biggest foe. Ready or not, the comeback tour of quite possibly the best fighter above 205 pounds to ever enter the Octagon begins anew — one more time - on Sunday night.