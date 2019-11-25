Police identify remains believed to be UFC heavyweight Walt Harris' missing stepdaughter

Following a nearly month-long search for Aniah Haley Blanchard, stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, the situation appears to have ended in a worst-case scenario. According to a report from CBS 42, police have found human remains they believe to be Blanchard.

"I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard," District Attorney Brandon Hughes said.

Blanchard went missing Oct. 23. Two days later, police recovered Blanchard's 2017 Honda CR-V after it was reported at an apartment complex in Montgomery, Alabama. The vehicle had extensive damage on the right side, which was not present the last time Blanchard was seen with the car. Police confirmed evidence gathered from the vehicle indicated Blanchard was the victim of foul play.

As Harris pleaded for anyone with information to come forward -- dropping out of a planned Dec. 7 main event bout against Alistair Overeem at UFC on ESPN 7 -- police, UFC president Dana White, light heavyweight champ Jon Jones and others added to the reward total.

Ibraheem Yazeed was the first suspect arrested on Nov. 7 before Antwain Fisher was arrested and charged with kidnapping first degree on Nov. 22.