The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident wherein Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, was shown on a livestream assaulting a professional wrestler at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event. The LAPD confirmed its investigation to the New York Times and said to TMZ that it responded to the event Saturday night and took a police report.

The incident was broadcast on the livestreaming platform Kick and showed Jackson slamming Stuart Smith, also known as "Syko Stu," to the mat before punching him several times in the head. Smith laid motionless in the ring after he was struck more than two dozen times in the face. Other wrestlers restrained Jackson to stop the altercation.

Smith was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Sean Ross Sapp. Douglas Malo, one of the wrestlers who stepped in to halt the alleged assault, said to USA Today that Smith was awake and talking but had broken bones in his face and lost "a lot of teeth." He said Smith, 44, could be released from the hospital on Sunday.

Rampage Jackson 'deeply concerned' after son Raja's frightening multi-strike assault on wrestler Syko Stu Brad Crawford

Rampage Jackson apologized on social media on behalf of his son and said the incident was a miscommunication. He said his son was unexpectedly hit in the head moments before Smith's match and was told that he could get his "payback" in the ring as part of the show.

"Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this," Rampage Jackson said. "I don't condone my son's actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I'm deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I'm very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation."

Smith was seen on the livestream smashing a beer can on Jackson's head before his match. He apologized to Jackson multiple times and said he thought he was a worker. Jackson entered the ring in what was allegedly supposed to be a scripted response to Smith, and that is when the incident occurred.

KnokX Pro Entertainment, the organizer of the event in Sun Valley, said in a statement on Sunday that the confrontation "was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot," but it "turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence."

"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," the statement says. "This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans."

KnokX said it is monitoring Smith's health but had no update on his condition.

"First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith," the statement says. "He remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being."