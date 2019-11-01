President Donald Trump planning to be in attendance for UFC 244 in New York
The Commander-in-Chief has been a major part of the UFC's history
President Donald Trump has an undeniable place in UFC history, having been the man to provide UFC a home at his Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City in 2001. Those were dark days for the promotion, but with UFC now in the limelight and Trump in the Oval Office, the President of the United States is expected to make his first appearance at a UFC event in years.
Trump plans to attend UFC 244 this Saturday from New York's storied Madison Square Garden and stay over at Trump Tower, according to reports.
Trump and the UFC have come a long way since late Arizona Senator John McCain was leading the charge to ban mixed martial arts across America. Trump won the presidency in 2016 and the UFC is a multi-billion dollar promotion holding major events across the world after selling for $4.1 billion in that same year. The UFC previously created a documentary titled COMBATANT IN CHIEF: The Story of Donald Trump's History in Combat Sports.
UFC 244 is headlined by a bout for the "BMF" championship between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal has recently verbally battled with former teammate Colby Covington, an outspoken Trump supporter who is rarely seen outside the cage without a "Make America Great Again" hat.
In a surprising twist, Masvidal pitched his own support for Trump while speaking with the media on Thursday.
"Trump's a cool motherf-----," Masvidal said. "I don't want to get too much into politics though, you know, a lot of my Latin community might be upset at me so I'm not going to dabble into politics right now, my brother."
Trump appeared at another major sporting event this past week, attending a World Series game in Washington D.C. where he was loudly booed when he appeared on the Nationals Park video board.
-
Harris' stepdaughter 'foul play' victim
There is a $35,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible
-
UFC 244 odds, bets, expert picks
Kyle Marley just locked in his picks for every fight at UFC 244.
-
UFC 244 fight card breakdown
Get a complete breakdown of the card for UFC 244 from Madison Square Garden in New York
-
Complete guide to UFC 244
A fight for the 'BMF' title headlines, but there's plenty more to get excited for when the...
-
Reward offered for Harris' stepdaughter
Aniah Haley Blanchard hasn't been seen since Oct. 23
-
Ranking the pound-for-pound top UFC BMFs
Ahead of the UFC 244 showdown for the BMF championship, CBS Sports has ranked the UFC's top...