Raja Jackson, son of UFC legend Quinton "Rampage Jackson," is facing a felony charge after brutally attacking professional wrestler Syko Stu at an independent wrestling event last month. Jackson, 25, was arrested early Thursday morning, according Los Angeles County jail records, and is being held on $50,000 bail. Specifically, Jackson faces a felony assault charge, per ESPN.

The Los Angeles Police Department has been investigating Jackson after the horrifying assault was caught on livestream at a local wrestling show. The incident occurred at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event on Aug. 23. Jackson entered the ring while Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, was wrestling in a match. Jackson picked up Smith and slammed him to the mat, immediately knocking him unconscious. Jackson proceeded to deliver approximately a dozen full-contact blows to Smith's head before other people involved with the match intervened.

In a prior encounter, Smith smashed a can on Jackson's head. There are various accounts about what elements of this earlier meeting were planned.

Smith was released from the hospital days later with several injuries.

"He sustained a serious head injury and was unconscious upon arrival at the ER," according to a Facebook update posted on Aug. 31. "His injuries include trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth."

Rampage Jackson has released various conflicting statements about the incident, ranging from protecting his son to expressing deep concern for Smith, and even suggesting jail time for his son.

"As a father, I'm deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith," the elder Jackson said shortly after the incident. "That being said, I'm very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery."

Raja Jackson has some mixed martial arts experience. He went 4-0 as an amateur before losing his pro debut in 2023. He was scheduled for a second pro fight in 2025, which was cancelled. Rampage Jackson is a former UFC light heavyweight champion. His legendary run included fights with Jon Jones, Chuck Liddell, Dan Henderson, Lyoto Machida, Forrest Griffin, Wanderlei Silva, and Mauricio "Shogun" Rua. Rampage Jackson retired from MMA after a 2019 loss to Fedor Emelianenko.