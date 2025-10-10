Raja Jackson, son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, pleaded not guilty to battery charges but faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. Jackson, 25, pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to MMA Fighting, after being charged with felony battery and misdemeanor battery. The two charges include sentencing enhancement for allegedly causing "great bodily injury," which could add three extra years to a prison sentence, totaling seven.

Jackson is due back in court on Nov. 24 for a preliminary hearing setting in his case.

Jackson was arrested in September and released on $50,000 bail stemming from his assault of Stuart Smith, ring name Syko Stu, during a Knokx Pro wrestling event in Los Angeles in August. Jackson was allegedly scheduled to interfere in the match, but went off script and legitimately attacked Smith.

Jackson, a 4-0 amateur mixed martial artist, picked up Smith and slammed him in the ring, knocking him unconscious. Jackson threw a barrage of 20-plus strikes, most of which landed with full impact on Smith's head. Other professional wrestlers ultimately intervened by restraining Jackson. The entire incident was livestreamed by Jackson.

Smith spent several days in intensive care. His family claimed he suffered a fractured jaw, lacerated lip and missing teeth in the attack.

"Rampage" Jackson has expressed many conflicting thoughts since the original assault, ranging from defending his son from elements of the incident to suggesting that a punishment might serve him well.

"I don't condone my son's actions AT ALL!" wrote in August. "He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I'm deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said I'm very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery."