Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, is being charged with one count of felony battery that caused serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery following his attack on professional wrestler Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith in August, according the Los Angeles Times.

Through a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney's office, the LA Times confirmed the charges for Jackson, who brutally punched Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event in Sun Valley, Calif. on Aug. 23.

Doctors released Smith from the hospital at the end of August. He posted on social media that he was recovering at home after a week-long hospital stay following the unexpected barrage of punches from Jackson. Jackson body-slammed Smith to the mat during wrestling match before punching him several times in the head while he was motionless on the canvas.

According to a Facebook update posted on Aug. 31, Smith's injuries included "trauma to both the upper and lower jaws, a laceration to his upper lip, and a fracture to the maxilla bone, which unfortunately resulted in the loss of several teeth."

Rampage Jackson said he was "deeply concerned" following his son's assault on Smith. Kick, a streaming platform, broadcast the incident live and showed several other wrestlers coming to Smith's aid and restraining Jackson from inflicting further injury.

After the incident, a representative of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy wrote the "egregious act was reprehensible and should've never occurred" in a prepared statement.

"What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith," the statement said. "In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this, and we apologize to our patrons and fans."