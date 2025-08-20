Renier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez in Vancouver tops latest slew of UFC fight announcements
De Ridder vs. Hernandez is set for Oct. 18 while the promotional return to Brazil also features some massive fights
UFC is bringing an exciting main event north of the border. Reinier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez headlines UFC Fight Night in Vancouver on Oct. 18, the promotion announced on Tuesday.
De Ridder vs. Hernandez pits two middleweights rocketing up the division. De Ridder makes his fourth appearance of 2025 after beating Kevin Holland, Bo Nickal and Robert Whittaker. Earlier this month, "Fluffy" Hernandez became the first person to stop Roman Dolidze -- improving Hernandez's win streak to eight.
The winner has a strong case for challenging the new UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, with only the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho having a better argument for a title shot.
The upcoming card marks the promotion's first visit to Vancouver since UFC 289 in June 2023, and seventh trip overall. Marlon "Chito" Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Kevin Holland vs. Mike Mallott and Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius will support the card.
More UFC news, rumors
- UFC Fight Night in Rio de Janeiro is also filling out. The Oct. 11 card, headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev, has four new additions. The promotion announced former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson, Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Peterson, and Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto. Figuieredo looks to rebound after suffering a knee injury against Cory Sandhagen, who earned a bantamweight title shot off the win. Jackson faces the biggest name of his career after accumulating six straight wins.
- Raul Rosas Jr. could soon be a ranked UFC fighter. Rosas, 20, fights Rob Font, the promotion's No. 9-ranked bantamweight, at UFC Fight Night on Sept. 13, the company announced. The card, headlined by Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva, is this year's Noche UFC card celebrating Mexican Independence Day. Rosas became the youngest UFC fighter to win a bout after his successful UFC debut at 18. Now 5-1 in the promotion, he fights a perennial contender. Font, 38, enters the fight with consecutive wins over Kyler Phillips and Jean Matsumoto.