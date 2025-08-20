UFC is bringing an exciting main event north of the border. Reinier de Ridder vs. Anthony Hernandez headlines UFC Fight Night in Vancouver on Oct. 18, the promotion announced on Tuesday.

De Ridder vs. Hernandez pits two middleweights rocketing up the division. De Ridder makes his fourth appearance of 2025 after beating Kevin Holland, Bo Nickal and Robert Whittaker. Earlier this month, "Fluffy" Hernandez became the first person to stop Roman Dolidze -- improving Hernandez's win streak to eight.

The winner has a strong case for challenging the new UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, with only the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho having a better argument for a title shot.

The upcoming card marks the promotion's first visit to Vancouver since UFC 289 in June 2023, and seventh trip overall. Marlon "Chito" Vera vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Kevin Holland vs. Mike Mallott and Manon Fiorot vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius will support the card.

UFC vet admits Khamzat Chimaev's title win was 'boring' but dominant: 'That's the game we're playing' Brent Brookhouse

More UFC news, rumors