Report: Bellator on the verge of announcing Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald bout

A superfight between Bellator MMA champions is coming to San Jose on Sept. 29.

Gegard Mousasi (44-6-2) will make the first defense of his middleweight championship against current welterweight titleholder Rory MacDonald (20-4), according to a report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The match between former UFC standouts could be the biggest in Bellator history from the standpoint of matching big names at the peak of their fighting primes. The 28-year-old MacDonald, a native of Canada, would also become the first fighter in promotional history to hold two belts simultaneously, which is a feat that has only happened in UFC by Conor McGregor.

Mousasi, 32, a former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion, captured Bellator's 185-pound title in May when he dominated Rafael Carvalho via first-round TKO. The bout was Mousasi's second with the promotion after struggling to overcome an eye injury in his disputed decision win over former champion Alexander Shlemenko seven months earlier.

MacDonald, arguably the biggest free-agent signing in Bellator history, took a hard-fought unanimous decision from Douglas Lima in January to win the welterweight championship and, like Mousasi, has expressed interesting in fighting at multiple weights within Bellator.

Earlier this week, 41-year-old Wanderlei Silva announced on social media that he will be facing fellow UFC and Pride legends Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, 40, for the fourth time on the same card. Jackson (37-13), who was knocked out twice by Silva (35-13-1, 1 NC) in Pride, won their most recent bout by first-round KO at UFC 92 in 2008.