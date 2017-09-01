Report: Jon Jones passed blood test the night of UFC 214 win over Daniel Cormier

Jon Jones' story remains one of the most fascinating and bizarre of the year.

UFC's current light heavyweight champion earned back his title in July with a third-round TKO of Daniel Cormier but was later found to have failed a urine-based drug test from the night before the fight. Now, MMAFighting.com is reporting Jones passed his blood test after the fight as administered by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. His failed drug test, which came after the weigh-in via urine sample the day before the fight, was found to have contained Turinabol -- an anabolic steroid.

However ...

According to sources, substance Jones tested positive for in his 7/28 urine test usually only shows in urine. 7/29 was blood. Developing... — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 1, 2017

Jones is facing up to a two-year suspension after failing the urine test as he would be considered a multiple-time offender, but with this latest revelation, that appears to be even less clear. Jones also failed an anti-doping test in 2016 just four days before he was scheduled to take on Cormier in the main event of UFC 200. He ended up serving a one-year suspension retroactive to July, which made him eligible for the rematch with DC this year.

Before the appeals process can even begin, Jones is waiting for the results from testing of his B sample, which is still several weeks from being determined.