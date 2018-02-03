Report: Max Holloway suffers injury, UFC 222 featherweight title bout in jeopardy

Yet another showdown between UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and challenger Frankie Edgar appears as if it will be put on hold. The two were set to do battle at UFC 222 on March 3 in Las Vegas, but an injury to the champion could be putting a stop to the main event fight.

According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Holloway has suffered an injury and it's expected he'll be pulled from his title defense against Edgar. Okamoto notes that while the UFC has not officially announced Holloway being pulled from the fight, they've already begun to explore options as a replacement for Holloway next month.

This is not the first time an anticipated fight between these two featherweights was hit by the injury bug. Holloway and Edgar were set for a championship bout at UFC 218 in December 2017, but an injury to Edgar forced him out of competition with former featherweight champion Jose Aldo stepping in for him on the card. The Holloway and Aldo rematch was much like the first in 2017 at UFC 212, with Holloway notching a third-round TKO win.

Riding a 12-fight win streak and reigning as the featherweight champion, this is a crushing blow to one of the hottest fighters in the world, and of course, to the UFC as a whole as it will be losing yet another marquee fight that was scheduled.

UFC 222 takes place on March 3 from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.