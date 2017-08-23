Jon Jones fails UFC 214 drug test, not yet formally stripped of title

Less than a month after taking back the UFC light heavyweight championship in a dominant TKO victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, Jon Jones has been provisionally suspended by UFC as a sample he provided to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency at the UFC 214 weigh-in has tested positive for a banned substance.

UFC released the following statement Tuesday night.

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones' bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones' potential anti-doping violation.

TMZ and MMAFighting.com first reported the failed test and suspension. Though TMZ further reported that Jones would be stripped of his title with it being awarded awarded back to Cormier, UFC president Dana White cautioned that has not been decided at this time as there is a process to go through prior to Jones being forced to relinquish the championship.

Jones, who was previously suspended for one year after testing positive for a banned substance before UFC 200 in 2016, could be facing a significant ban that may spell the end to the 30-year-old's career in UFC.

