Reports: UFC legend Georges St-Pierre to announce retirement from MMA on Thursday

With UFC unwilling to grant him the fight he most covets, former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre appears ready to call it a career.

St-Pierre, who turns 38 in May, will announce his retirement at a press conference on Thursday at the Bell Centre in his native Montreal, according to a report from the Canadian sports network RDS. ESPN later confirmed the report. UFC has subsequently confirmed a "special announcement" is forthcoming.

It has been no secret that St-Pierre (26-2), the most decorated welterweight champion in UFC history, had his sights on a showdown against unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for a shot at becoming the only three-division champion in UFC history.

GSP, who has never fought at 155 pounds, had his hopes publicly squashed by UFC president Dana White on multiple occasions, likely due to White's displeasure with how St-Pierre handled his brief reign as middleweight champion in 2017.

St-Pierre returned from a four-year retirement to move up to 185 pounds and defeat Michael Bisping via dramatic submission at UFC 217 in New York's Madison Square Garden. But GSP reportedly violated the spirit of the contract he had signed by vacating the title shortly after and not fighting top contender Robert Whittaker.

Nurmagomedov (27-0) is currently serving a nine-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his actions in a post-fight brawl following his UFC 229 victory last October over Conor McGregor, which set a new MMA record for pay-per-view buys at a reported 2.4 million.

Although he is eligible to return in July, Nurmagomedov's observance of Ramadan as a practicing Muslim likely makes that improbable due to the fasting that would interrupt training camp. In addition, the fiercely loyal Nurmagomedov has toyed publicly with the idea of not returning until at least October when the one-year suspensions of teammates Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov expire for their roles in the melee.

St-Pierre holds the record for most welterweight title defenses in UFC history with nine. He walked away from the sport on his own accord in 2013 following a split-decision win over Johny Hendricks in which he accrued heavy damage.

Although GSP's name has been linked with other fighters over the past year regarding a possible return, St-Pierre has maintained publicly that he would only come back for a fight that would elevate his legacy.

St-Pierre is one of just six fighters in UFC history to win titles in two divisions and is widely considered alongside Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Demetrious Johnson and Daniel Cormier on the short list of those in contention for G.O.A.T. in the sport's history.