Former two-time Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison's attempt to fight one more time before the end of 2020 has fallen apart after her opponent, Jozette Cotton, missed weight by more than 20 pounds. Cotton was subsequently hospitalized for dehydration after the failed weight cut.

Harrison won gold in judo at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic games before making her professional MMA debut in June 2018 for PFL. After a year of standalone fights, Harrison fought in, and won, the 2019 women's lightweight tournament for the promotion, taking home the $1 million prize in victory. With PFL not holding a season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harrison picked up a TKO win at Invicta FC 43 in November and was looking to make a quick turnaround against Cotton.

After initial reports that the fight with Cotton was off, Titan COO Lex McMahon confirmed to MMAFighting.com that the fight had fallen through, stating, "Yes, unfortunately it's true, her opponent was hospitalized last night due to dehydration, at which time she notified the promotion she can't get below 180 pounds."

Harrison and Cotton previously fought in August 2018, with Harrison picking up a victory via TKO in the third round.

PFL does have a potential superfight on their hands after signing pro boxer Claressa Shields -- arguably the greatest female boxer in the sport's history -- to a deal in November. Shields is expected to participate in the 2022 PFL season at lightweight after spending 2021 following the same path as Harrison in her debut year and participating in one-off fights.