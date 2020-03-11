Robert Whittaker, Darren Till to headline UFC's return to Dublin in August, per report

A star-studded middleweight bout with title possible implications appears headed to Ireland on Aug. 15.

Former 185-pound champion Robert Whittaker will take on Darren Till in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card at 3Arena in Dublin, according to a report from ESPN's Brett Okamoto. The bout has been verbally agreed to although contracts have not been signed.

Whittaker (20-5), who surrendered his title to Israel Adesanya via TKO in 2019, withdrew from an originally scheduled bout last weekend at UFC 248 against Jared Cannonier due to personal reasons. A New Zealand-born Australian, the 29-year-old Whittaker has fought just three times in nearly three years due to various injuries.



Currently ranked No. 2 by the UFC at middleweight, Whittaker saw his nine-fight win streak come to an end against Adesanya following two grueling victories over Yoel Romero.

Till (18-2-1), who is ranked No. 6, made his middleweight debut last November by taking a split decision over Kelvin Gastelum. A native of Liverpool, England, the 27-year-old Till fought unsuccessfully for the welterweight crown in a submission loss to Tyron Woodley in 2018.

The card marks UFC's first trip to Dublin since a 2015 Fight Night card headlined by Louis Smolka and Paddy Holohan after the original main event of Dustin Poirier-Joseph Duffy was called off.