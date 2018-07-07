Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum to take place for middleweight title after coaching TUF 28
The middleweight champion will be in action later this year
A middleweight title bout between champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum is on tap for a date to be determined later this year, UFC announced on Friday.
Before they face off, the pair of 185-pound fighters will also serve as coaches on "The Ultimate Fighter," in what could prove to be the 28th and final season of the long-running reality show. "TUF: Heavy Hitters," which begins filming in Las Vegas next week, will premiere on Aug. 29 and run through Nov. 28 featuring male heavyweights and female featherweights.
ESPN's Ariel Helwani was first to report the fight was in discussion. Both fighters are former TUF winners with Whittaker (21-4) winning at welterweight in 2012 on "TUF: The Smashes" and Gastelum (15-3, 1 NC) winning the middleweight trophy during the show's 17th season in 2013.
The date of the title bout is likely dependent upon when Whittaker returns from a hand injury suffered in June at UFC 225 when he outpointed Yoel Romero in their rematch. The 27-year-old Whittaker, who fights out of Australia, is 8-0 since moving up to middleweight in 2014.
Gastelum, 26, is riding a two-fight win streak and most recently defeated Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza by split decision in May at UFC 224.
