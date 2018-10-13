Ronda Rousey addresses UFC 229 brawl: 'There's too much preferential treatment given'

If you think UFC 229's historically anticipated and contested main event was overshadowed by Khabib Nurmagomedov's post-fight brawl outside the Octagon, then you've got something in common with Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion, knockout artist and reigning WWE Raw women's champion opened up on Nurmagomedov's fight with Conor McGregor in an interview with TMZ Sports this week. She agreed that "a great match" was "soured by the aftermath," saying she wants "people to feel safe bringing their kids to fights." But while Nurmagomedov's violent victory celebration prompted one of the ugliest post-fight scenes in UFC history, it was McGregor who drew a lot of Rousey's ire.

"I think that Khabib jumping out of the Octagon was not as bad as throwing objects at a bus," Rousey said, "because my friend Rose Namajunas was on that bus. My friend Michael Chiesa missed his fight because (of the incident). So I just feel like there has to be equal treatment all the way across the board. I don't think that anyone should get special treatment because they're a bigger draw."

Rousey, of course, is referring to McGregor's antics from April, when the Irish fighter hurled a guardrail at a passenger van after UFC 223 media day. "A million security guards had to restrain him," Chiesa coach Rick Little said at the time, noting that the van was carrying various fighters and was looking to pick up Nurmagomedov.

Rousey didn't condone Nurmagomedov's actions from UFC 229, after which the undefeated Russian fighter taunted McGregor, scaled the cage and sprung in the direction of McGregor friend and fellow fighter Dillon Danis, all while an in-ring brawl broke out between he and McGregor's teams. Only Nurmagomedov was withheld payment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission as a result of the scuffle, however, and UFC president Dana White refused to put the title around Nurmagomedov's waist after McGregor was escorted out of the arena. .

"I think there's too much preferential treatment given to high-profile fighters," Rousey said. "I think there needs to be equal discipline across the board because people are going to start think that once they get to a certain level then the rules don't apply for them."