Good morning and happy Wednesday! Carter Bahns here on the heels of a momentous day in baseball, MMA and soccer. We'll discuss all those big stories and more on this hump day, but before we go any further, here's a name you'll want to know today and throughout the rest of the week: Alysa Liu.

Liu opened the women's singles competition with her short program yesterday and is poised to become one of Team USA's biggest breakout stars. Jasmyn Wimbish wrote a terrific feature on the 20-year-old. I highly suggest you give it a read. And here's where you can track today's Olympics action.

With that, let's go.

⚾ Five things to know Wednesday

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are coming out of retirement. Two MMA legends will return to the cage for a five-round fight on May 16 under Most Valuable Promotions. Rousey, a UFC Hall of Famer and the first female fighter to sign with the promotion, will fight for the first time in nearly a decade while Carano is set to break a 17-year hiatus. The event, which features two of the biggest names in women's combat sports history, is set to unfold at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark resigned. Clark reportedly stepped down after an internal investigation revealed an "inappropriate" relationship with his sister-in-law. The timing of his resignation could not come at a more pivotal moment for the MLBPA, which is in the midst of a federal investigation into financial impropriety and is about to engage in potentially tense negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement. The present CBA expires Dec. 1, and a realistic threat of a lockout looms. A change in leadership only complicates matters and is the latest reason why the start of the 2027 season is already in jeopardy. Team USA picked up two silver medals and opened the women's figure skating competition. The Americans added to their third-place overall medal count tally with podium finishes in the men's freeski big air and men's speedskating team pursuit. Mac Forehand excelled in the former while Team USA finished behind only Italy in the latter. No medals were on the line quite yet in women's figure skating, but the competition was the marquee event of the evening and saw two-thirds of the "Blade Angels" put on a show. Alysa Liu stands in third place heading into Thursday's free skate while Isabeau Levito resides in eighth. Things, unfortunately, did not go according to plan for Amber Glenn as she slipped to 13th after backing out of one of her jumps. Here's what to watch as Olympic action continues today, and here's where you can follow all of the day's action. Michigan notched the biggest win of the day in college basketball. It was another statement victory for the top-ranked Wolverines, who built a commanding early lead on No. 7 Purdue in a hostile road environment and rolled to a 91-80 triumph -- their sixth straight double-digit win. Matt Norlander has more on the big game Real Madrid and PSG were victorious in UEFA Champions League playoff matches. Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Benfica in the knockout stage playoff was soured, however, by an alleged racial incident involving Vinicius Junior which led to a delay of nearly 12 minutes. In other action, Juventus fell on their face in a 5-2 loss to Galatasaray in the most lopsided first-leg match of the playoff round. Four more men's matches are on the docket today, while the women's knockout playoffs feature a pair of second-leg contests.

📈📉 Do not miss this: First NBA front office rankings of 2026

With the NBA trade deadline in the rearview mirror, it's time for Sam Quinn to deliver his biannual front office rankings. This analysis of organizations' abilities to construct competitive rosters comes every February and July after the trade deadline and free agency, and once again, the Thunder stand atop the league with the best and brightest braintrust in basketball.

The Thunder and Celtics have been Nos. 1 and 2 in every edition of the front office rankings, and there is no reason to downgrade them as they remain two of the top championship contenders on the heels of prolific 2024-25 runs. So let's look elsewhere.

Biggest riser: Hornets (up eight spots)

(up eight spots) Biggest fallers: Clippers, Magic (down six spots)

Why is the needle pointing upward in Charlotte?

Quinn: "The Hornets are on a heater. Their 2024 draft hasn't given them much (though there have been recent signs of life from Tidjane Salaun!), but they went 3 for 3 in 2025. Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner both have obvious niches as long-term role players, but the real win was Kon Knueppel."

🔠 MLB offseason grades: Dodgers pass with flying colors, Twins fail

Full-squad workouts are underway at spring training sites across Major League Baseball, and with that, the offseason is effectively over. Which clubs aced it on the hot stove and which enter 2026 with more questions than answers? Our offseason report card puts a bow on a busy winter that saw the Dodgers and Mariners come out as the biggest winners.

Dayn Perry explained why the Dodgers' "A" grade is a no-brainer.

Perry: "The back-to-back champs remain the standard when it comes to investing in on-field success. Rather than rest on their substantial laurels this winter, the Dodgers went out and signed the best free agent available (Kyle Tucker) and landed an upgrade at closer (Edwin Díaz)."

All but two teams received passing grades. The Twins were one of those that flunked, as they received an "F" for failing to fully embrace a rebuild. And our panel of MLB experts is tepid on the Giants after their hiring of manager Tony Vitello and some underwhelming roster moves.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

